Scott F. Woodward, Age 63, of Ridgebury Township, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital with his loving family at his side. Scott was born November 21, 1958, in Elmira, NY son of William & Nancy (Harlan) Woodward. Scott was a member of the Local Carpenter’s Union and worked tirelessly mastering the skills of carpentry. In his spare time he enjoyed working in his late father’s woodworking shop on carpentry projects and turning wooden bowls on the lathe. Scott was also a member of the Ridgebury Sportsman Club and enjoyed hunting.
Surviving are his mother Nancy Woodward, of Gillett, daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie (Ken) Owen of Ridgebury, three sons, Mitchell (Katrina) Woodward of East Smithfield, Jay (Lindsey) Woodward of Ridgebury, Tyler (Starr Miller) Woodward of Ocala, FL, a sister, Shellie (Neil) Gerould of Ridgebury, two brothers, Bill “Buggs” (Jan) Woodward, of Ridgebury, Bruce Woodward of Milan, grandchildren who adored their Pop Pop, Jory, Logan, Raya, James, Bailey, Karter, Jericho, Taygan, Sebastian, Paisley and Benjamin, best friend, Rick “Slip” Singerhoff of Ridgebury, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his father William Woodward on August 29, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 AM to 12 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925. Scott’s celebration of life will be held at the conclusion of calling hours 12 PM with Pastor Rob Wuethrich officiating. Following services all are invited to the Ridgebury Sportsman Club for a time of sharing. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14814.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.