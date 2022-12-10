Scott J. McEntire, 60, Davenport, FL passed away on December 4, 2022. He was born on March 1st, 1962 in West Islip, NY to Richard and Linda Russell McEntire. Scott worked for 37 years as a Global Supply Analyst for E.I. du Pont de Nemours, retiring in February of 2020 and moving to Florida in 2021 from Newark, DE.
Scott enjoyed golf, swimming, spending time at Walt Disney World and cruising. He was charismatic, extremely compassionate to his family, and he cared so much for them. In fact, he made sure his family was always taken care of and well looked after.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard. Scott leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, of 33 years, Alison; mother, Linda (Joe) Moyer; sons, Blayne (Brittany) McEntire, Joshua Fuller and Logan McEntire; half-sisters, Tía McEntire and Ranee (James) Hebb; grandchildren, Kassidy Fuller, Katie Fuller, Alison Bailey, and Courtney Bailey.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.