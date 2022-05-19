Scott L Barrett, 55, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of LeRoy, passed away at his home on April 27, 2022. Scott Lynn Barrett was born on September 26, 1966, at the Troy Community Hospital, he was one of three children born to Arla (Norton) Pepper and the late Wayne Jack Barrett.
Scott grew up in LeRoy where he attended the LeRoy Baptist Church and the Canton Area School District, graduating with the class of 1984. Following graduation, he went on to Williamsport Area Community College until enlisting in the US Army where he proudly served with the 82nd Airborne Division. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Scott settled in the Harrisburg area. He was employed by the Bob Ruth Ford Dealership in Dillsburg selling cars and in their finance department for the past several years.
Surviving is his; mother and stepfather, Arla and Roger “Butch” Pepper, wife, April Barrett, two children and their spouses, Cassie and Josh Jenkins, Cole and Kalina Barrett, two siblings, Lonnie (Michelle) Barrett, Tina Schrader, stepbrother, Todd (Julie) Barrett, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Wayne Barrett on September 2, 2014, as well as many uncles and aunts.
On Thursday, May 12, 2022, a military burial was held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Pa. with full military honors accorded. A Celebration of Scott’s Life followed May 15th, at the Christian Life Assembly Church located in Camp Hill, Pa. There will be no local calling hours or memorial services.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pa. 17724 is assisting Scott’s family with local arrangements.
Please share memories of Scott and condolences with his family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.