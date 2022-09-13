Scott “Beauford” Ross Hercenberg, 60, of Sugar Run, PA passed away Sunday September 11, 2022, following an extended illness. Scott was born in Elmira, NY on August 26, 1962, the son of Orville and Charlotte (Ross) Hercenberg. He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1980 and in early years was employed by Honchel’s Market in Wyalusing. Scott was later employed by Masonite Corporation and Geld Wen from 1983 until 2022. Scott enjoyed working on Burke Farms, welding, working on machinery, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and vacationing at Ocean City, MD, and the Outer Banks.
Surviving are his daughter, Tanya Hercenberg Carr of Sugar Run, Michael Hercenberg of Norwood, MA, grandchildren, Kira, Aaron, Brody, and Kianna Carr, sisters, Dawn (Jeff) Lamb of Florida, Brenda (Jeff) Gardner, brother, Brett (Maria) Hercenberg of Texas, former spouse and caregiver, Theresa M. Hercenberg as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Cali.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
