Scott Russell Paris, 56, of Meshoppen, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020 at his home. Scott was born in Sayre, on Nov. 1, 1963, the son of Robert “Bob” Paris and Beverly Farr Paris. He attended school in Sayre and while attending school, Scott worked on an area farm. Scott was later employed by the Johnson Stone Quarry, Walters Flagstone Quarry and Charlie God Stone Quarry. Scott was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler’s and NASCAR fan. Scott’s family includes his daughters, Chastity Walters (Artie Medina), and Marie Paris; along with their mother, Connie Paris; father, Bob (Dorothy) Paris; grandchildren, Dayton and Mylee Medina, long time companion, Betty Jane Miller and her family, John Miller, Cherish Johnson and children; siblings, Steve (Pam) Paris, Sandy (Keith) Llewelyn, Kim Kitchen, Robert Redmond (Sarah Talada), Becky (Chris) Penny, Brian (Kim) Paris, David Paris, Terry (JoElla) Paris and Kim Chisman; former in-laws, Sonny and Gloria Rought, Donna (Richard) Jenner, Terry (Lottie) Walters, Jamie Walters, Vicki Way (Timmy Crawford), Sonny (Jackie) Rought; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Christina Scott Paris on July 30, 2020, mother, Beverly Farr Redmond, stepfather, Robert Redmond, and nieces, Terilyn Walters and Heaven Ives. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
