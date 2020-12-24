Shane Eugene Martin, 55, of 547 Granger Hill Road, Towanda, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Shane was born in Cochise County, AZ on Dec. 26, 1964. He grew up in Towanda and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1982. Following high school, Shane served with the U.S. Navy, and following completion of his military service he returned to Towanda to be employed with GTP in North Towanda. Shane worked as an industrial electrician with GTP for 33 years until his retirement. Shane loved spending time with his family and friends, the outdoors, camping, and NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his wife, Janine A. Saxon Martin, his children, Lori Powers and husband Mike and their children, Lochlann and Darrah Powers, Shane Martin II. and wife Stefiny and their son Shane Martin, Joseph Martin, Mark Martin and wife Faith and their son Lincoln Martin, his mother, Barbara Jean Lamphere Martin,
siblings and spouses, John and Erica Martin, Michael and Kathy Martin, David Martin, Melinda and Ed Maryott, Lucinda and Ken Gwin, Jennifer and Chris Huyett, sister-in-law, Cindy Saxon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity or organization of one’s choice in memory of Shane Eugene Martin.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
