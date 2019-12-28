Shane Scott Bennici, 35, of Grover, North Carolina, formerly of Towanda, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Shane was born Feb. 26, 1984 in Susquehanna. He was a graduate of Blue Ridge High School and continued his education at Luzerne County Community College.
Shane was formerly employed by GTP in Towanda, Gemma Power Systems and was employed by Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina at the time of his passing. Shane enjoyed spending time with his children, working on his corvette. Shane will be remembered as an extremely hard worker. He loved going on dates and riding motorcycle with his beloved wife, Alyssa.
He is survived by his wife, Alyssa Rowe Bennici and children, Adriana, Bristol and Haylee; parents, John Bennici and wife, Theresa of Great Bend, Brenda Pitt McGraw and husband, Tom of Great Bend; brother, Andrew McGraw of Great Bend; sister, Amber Bennici; step brother, Josh Rider; step-sister, Mandy Wayman; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Crystal Potter and Brad Rowe. Shane was predeceased by is best friend, Wade Sparbanie.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. at the Beirne-Webster VFW Post, Bridge Street Hill, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
