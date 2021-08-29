Shannon (Urevich) Goldfinger, 47, passed away peacefully at Columbia Cottage, Hershey, PA on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, following a 14-year courageous battle with brain cancer. Born on June 27, 1974, in Towanda, PA, she attended Towanda High School and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Elmira, NY and Albright College. Shannon was a kind soul who valued spending time with her identical twin boys, family, friends, and beloved dog, Mocha. She enjoyed decorating her home and was an accomplished seamstress. She was a long-term member of South Jersey Mothers of Multiples.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Goldfinger, and sons: Addison and Alexander Goldfinger, from Cherry Hill, NJ. Also surviving are her parents, Elinore “Sandy” (Thompson) and Kasimer “Kosh’’ Urevich, from Hershey; a brother, Mark (Debra) Urevich, from Harrisburg; a sister, Michele (J. Scot) Chadwick, from Hershey; nieces: Sydnee Urevich, Paige Chadwick, Meredith Chadwick.
The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia Cottage, Hospice for All Seasons, and Dr. Desai for their devoted care of Shannon. Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, Medford, NJ, handled the arrangements. A graveside service was held on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. at Park View Cemetery at Kirby’s Mill, Medford, NJ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.