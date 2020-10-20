Sharel A. (Chamberlain) Crane, 79, well-known resident of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. Sharel Ann was born on June 4, 1941 in Troy, an only child to the late Floyd and Mary (Rathbun) Chamberlain. She was employed by Paper Magic (Eureka) and was manager at the Troy Vets Club for several years. Most recently, Sharel worked at Tops Market in Troy for over 20 years until her retirement in 2018. Sharel was a woman of faith and was a long-time member of the East Troy United Methodist Church.
Sharel was an extremely hard and dedicated worker. She was very well respected in the community and had a personality that everyone admired. She was the type of lady to lend a helping hand whenever and however she could to help those in need. Sharel enjoyed playing many different card games with her friends and family. Sharel’s main focus and importance in life was always her family. Her whole world encompassed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which were her pride and joy.
Surviving are her children: Terry (Gail) Crane of Nevada, Mike (Carol) Crane of North Carolina, Robin (Carrie) Crane of Emporium, Cindy (Duane) Buck of Windfall; grandchildren: Robert, Brian, Heather, Josh, Michael, Spencer, Jordan, Amanda, Nicole, Ashley and Mitchel; 12 great-grandchildren: several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Sharel was predeceased by her grandmother, Ruby (Kennedy) Rathbun.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Sharel’s name to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 S. Arlington Avenue, Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
