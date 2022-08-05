Sharon L. (Comfort) Spencer, 73, of Granville Summit, PA., passed away at her residence on Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. Sharon Lee was born July 16, 1949 in Horseheads, New York to the late James Comfort and Lelia (Welch) Comfort Andrews. She attended Horseheads Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1967. Following High School graduation, she continued her education at Elmira Business Institute and Keystone College and obtained her Associates Degree in Business. On October 23, 1976, Sharon married Dan Spencer II in the Windfall United Methodist Church. Together they shared 45 years of marriage and raised three children.
Always one to stay busy, Sharon was employed at the Troy Community Hospital and Robert Packer Hospital in the Business Office from 1987 to 2004 when she retired. After a few short months, she returned to work in 2005 at Guthrie Home Health until 2006 when she retired again, this time for a bit longer. Sharon returned to work in 2008 at Troy Community Hospital in Medical Records until 2017 when she finally retired with over 27 years of devoted service in the health care profession. Sharon was a woman of faith and was baptized Methodist.
She had a way of putting people at ease with a caring and compassionate demeanor. A gift that would make sure everyone knew if they needed anything, she was there. Sharon was an independent woman and did things “her way”. She had a voice of reason, never afraid to tell people the truth. She always was there, whenever you needed her and she always had a way of knowing if something was bothering you and making sure she was there to lean on or to be a listening ear. Sharon looked forward to traveling to see her sons, wherever their lives may have taken them. Most of all she loved being a grandma and the joy that her grandkids brought to her life.
Surviving is her husband; Dan Spencer II of Granville Summit, sons; Scott (Elizabeth) Knoll of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Brian Spencer of Newburg, NY, daughter; Amy (Christopher) Benner of Granville Summit, grandchildren; Justin (Vanessa) Knoll, Kali, Sadie and Jacey Spencer, Abagail and Brayden Benner, brothers; James Jr. (Sheila) Comfort of Horseheads, NY and Gary (Linda) Comfort of Chambersburg, PA, sisters; Joanne and Diane Comfort both of Elmira Heights, NY, a special nephew; Jeremy Comfort as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Sharon was predeceased by her step-father; Duane Andrews.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sharon will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. There will be no calling hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Sharon’s name to the Holy Trinity Church, 1214 Redington Ave., Troy, PA 16947. Please share memories and condolences for the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.