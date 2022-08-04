Sharon L. (Comfort) Spencer, 73, of Granville Summit, PA., passed away at her residence on Sunday morning, July 31, 2022.
A memorial service to honor the life of Sharon will be held 11 a.m., Saturday August 13, 2022, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton.
There will be no calling hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Sharon’s name to the Holy Trinity Church, 205 Redington Ave. Troy, PA 16947.
Please share memories and condolences for the family by visiting http://www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
