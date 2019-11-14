Sharon L. Norton, 69, well known resident of Shunk, passed away peacefully at home early Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Sharon Lee was born Jan. 25, 1950 in Wellsboro, to the late Arthur and Carolyn (Biaunchi) Smith. She was a graduate of the class of 1967 from Sullivan County High School. On June 16, 1967, she married her high school sweetheart Hal Norton and they shared 52 wonderful years together.
Sharon was a very hard worker. She was employed at Darway Nursing Home in Estella as a Home Health Aide and later by Fox Township as a laborer, plowing roads driving truck and running machinery. Her most recent employment was at Paper Magic where she remained employed until their closure. Sharon was a bingo fanatic, took pleasure in jigsaw puzzles, reading and Hallmark movies. She loved many things but the most treasured were times spent with her family.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Hal Sr.; her son, Hal (Deborah) Norton Jr. of Troy; two grandchildren, Heather Norton of Canton, Courtney (Daniel) Wintermute of North Carolina; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Arthur (Linda) Smith of North Carolina, Bill (Shelly) Smith of Shunk, Bobby (Deb) Smith of Canton, Della Donato of Williamsport and Betty (Dave) Phillips of Georgia; a great-nephew, Jesse Williams; a great-niece, Skylar Williams; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Sharon was predeceased by a son, John Norton; grandchildren, Mitchell Norton, Rob MacBride, Kristen Bagley; and two sisters, Debbie Williams and Beverly Newcomer.
In maintaining with Sharon’s wishes services will be held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting her family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.