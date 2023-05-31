Sharon Louise (Laughter) Horton, née Hicks was welcomed home by her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, May 26, 2023, after a short battle with metastatic colon cancer. Born November 27, 1944, she was the youngest of five children of Charles Fredrick and Ethel Louise Hicks, née Foulkrod. Sharon started her life in Cowley, PA where she and her family lived above the general store prior to moving to Shunk before settling in a lovely home 3 miles outside of Canton. Growing up, Sharon was a sickly child, having several bouts with pneumonia. In her teen years she was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis. After graduation, she underwent back surgery and wore a Milwaukee brace for multiple years. During that time she meet and fell in love with Brad Horton. After dating for eight years they tied the knot on July 31, 1969. All Sharon wanted to be was a good wife and mother and that she was. She and Brad were married for 46 years until his passing in 2015 and together they raised two children; Stormy and Travis. Her devotion to them was evident in everything thing that she did. She had a deep personal relationship with her Lord and Savior. Leaning on Him through her everyday challenges and praises of life. Sharon was a successful entrepreneur as an independent sales representative for Avon products. She consistently was in the top sales rankings. She was known to be a good listener. Her career spanned 35 years, until her retirement in 2006. Sharon was the Queen of the HuggaBears, a chapter of the Red Hat Society. She and her Red Hat friends enjoyed life like young school girls. They took pleasure in candle making, basket weaving, gold mining, mini golf, kite flying, and a trip to the Williamsport Airport to watch a mail plane land and unload to name a few of their adventures. These friends have a special bond as they traveled through life together. Sharon was a published photographer, having her award winning photograph in the book Painted Memories, The International Library of Photographs. She also took a ribbon at the PA Apple and Cheese Festival. She was a columnist for the Canton Independent Sentinel, writing about the happening in the Grover area for 10 + years. Throughout her life she engaged in the community in various ways like being a member of the Music Club, volunteering with the Grover Association as Vice President, helping with Cub Scouts, teaching JAM lessons during church youth group and for two consecutive summers she and her family hosted students from France. Also, in her younger years she sang for friends weddings and church events. Sharon was active member of the Grover Church of Christ; singing tenor in the choir, caller for the prayer chain, and prayer warrior. Later in life Sharon started a new chapter of living, moving to Downingtown, PA. There she acquired many friends through the Brandywine Active Aging Center and East Brandywine Baptist Church. She was an unassuming woman, who made an impact on the people around her, one person at a time. She will be missed for her friendship, sweet smile, and laughter. Sharon leaves behind children Stormy (Brian) Bell and Travis (Cami) Horton. Grandchildren: Alexander Bell and Andrew Bell; Connor Horton, Jordan Zabrocki and Alexander Zabrocki. Brother Norman D. Hicks. Brother-in-law Raymond Harzinski. Along with several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Brad L. Horton; parents: Charles F. Hicks and Ethel Foulkrod Hicks Cole, siblings Charles Hicks and wife Flora Jane Neal Hicks, Shelvajean Hicks Cole Harzinski and Kenneth Earl Hicks; sister-in-law Carole Bower Hicks. Special acknowledgement to her “sister” Jeanne Butters. And friends who are both silver and gold like Anita Woodward, Caroline Jones, Donna Downing, and Sue DeBoard. Sharon’s heart is for you to know the Lord. Please consider making a heart commitment today, as life is short and eternity is forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grover Church of Christ on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Visitation is at 10 am with the service at 11 am. A separate calling and tribute time will be held in Downingtown, PA at the home of Stormy and Brian Bell on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 2-4 pm, with the tribute at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Brandywine Valley Active Aging at www.bvactiveaging.org. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
