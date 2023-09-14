Sharon M. Brown, 77, known affectionately as Sherry, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa following a period of declining health. Sherry was born on October 24, 1945, in Binghamton, NY, a daughter of the late Albert and Arlene (Devine) Bennett. She lived a full and generous life, touching the hearts of all who knew her.
Sherry married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Brown, on September 18, 1965. Together, they created 50 years of beautiful memories, moments filled with laughter, joy, and love, until his passing on April 15, 2016. Sherry and Bob were proud of their family farm, The Peck Hill Farm, which they operated together with their children. It was not just a business for them, but a labor of love and a cherished family tradition. Their love story continued to inspire their family and friends.
An accomplished baker, Sherry was best known for her Sugar Cookies, which were enjoyed by all who were lucky enough to taste them. Her creativity extended beyond the kitchen, as she was always supportive of attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and 4-H shows.
In her leisure time, Sherry enjoyed visiting Tioga Downs and testing her luck at the casino. Her adventurous spirit and zest for life were infectious and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Sherry’s joy was her family. Her love and pride for them knew no bounds, and she was a constant, comforting presence in their lives.
Sherry was a devoted mother to her children, Lisa Brown, Kim and Karl Jefferson, Bobby and Kelly Brown. She was a doting grandmother to Jordan and his wife Cassie Snyder, Colton Snyder, Katy Jefferson and her finance Creighton Edsell, Karlee Jefferson, Carter Brown, and Cooper Brown. Sherry is also survived by her loving brothers and sisters-in-law: Curt and Jolie Bennett, Albie Bennett, Jim and Paula Bennett; sister and brother-in-law: Diane and Bob Strait; and sister-in-law: Lois Brown. Several nieces, nephews, and their families also survive. Sherry was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Arlene Bennett; her husband Bob, sister Sandy Wilmot and Brother-in-law Larry Brown.
Sherry’s family was her world, and she was a beacon of love, support, and generosity to them all. Those who knew Sherry will remember her as a loving, generous, and creative soul. As the writer Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Sherry had a gift for making people feel loved, valued, and cherished. Sherry’s life was a testament to the power of love, family, and kindness. Her legacy will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched with her generous spirit. Her unwavering love for her family, her passion for her interests, and her indomitable spirit will continue to inspire those who knew her.
We invite you to come to the farm on Saturday, September 16th from 10 -12 pm to share your stories and memories with us. Memories and condolences may also be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Memorial gifts may be directed to the North Orwell Hall, c/o Karen Brown, 2749 North Orwell Rd, Rome Pa 18837 in loving memory of Sharon “Sherry” Brown. Caring assistance and guidance are being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
