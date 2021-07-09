Sharon Y. Barnes, 69, of Troy, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Sharon was born on Jan. 28, 1952 in New Jersey to the late Paul and Iva Barnes. She was employed as a housekeeper by the Sayre Guthrie Hospital.
Sharon had a passion for her flowers, spending countless hours tending her gardens. In the summer months she could often be found in her swimming pool. Sharon truly enjoyed the outdoors and all the beauty it had to offer. Most important to Sharon was her family and any time she could spend with them, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving Sharon are a son, Bruce King (Alice McDonald); daughter, Cheryl King; brother, Larry Barnes; grandkids, Jacob King, Nikira Taveras, Jenifer King, Mason King and Olivia King; great-grandchild, Jarrett Fitzwater; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her brothers, Paul Barnes Jr. and Ronald Barnes.
In keeping with Sharon’s wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
