Shelia (Leonard) Smith, age 67, of Millerton, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 30, 1954 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of O’Dell and Alma (Copp) Leonard. Sheila was married to the late Charles “Chuck” Jayne who passed away on April 24, 2020. She worked as a beautician and retired from Arnot Health as a unit clerk. Sheila enjoyed quilting, baking, canning, and spending time with family.
Sheila is survived by her son, Kenneth (Leann) Smith of Mansfield, PA; two daughters, Michelle (Andrew) Howe of Lawrenceville, PA, and April (David Chandler) Mott of Ulster, PA; eleven grandchildren, Dakota 1, Brittany, Kelsey, Shawn, Cory, Mikayla, Brandy, Cheyann, Dakota 2, Justin, Carmon, and Damion; and six great grandchildren, Rosie, Elias, Kameron, Klay, Konner, and Kadence. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Mary Hollenback.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00am with Pastor Dave Bretch officiating. Burial will take place in Alder Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
