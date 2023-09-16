Sheila M. McNeal, 77, of Towanda, PA passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit. Sheila was born in Towanda on March 24, 1946, the daughter of Edward McGuire and Helen McKean McGuire. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years was employed by Memorial Hospital in Towanda. Sheila was later employed by Fulmer Brothers Tire Service in Wysox, PA for many years until her retirement. Sheila loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed playing Bingo, crafts, and scrapbooking.
Sheila’s family includes her daughters, Staci McNeal of Nederland, CO, Stephani Ross and husband, Kenny Jr. of Burlington Township, grandchildren, Kendrick and Kennadi Ross of Burlington Township, her siblings, Pam (Robert) Northrop of Wysox, Ellen May of Wysox, Paul (LouAnn) McGuire of Towanda, David (Cheryl) McGuire of Ulster, Laurie McGuire of Towanda, Judy Pousen of Towanda, Mark McGuire of Towanda, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her very special friend, Vickie J. Fulmer of Wysox. In addition to her parents, Sheila was predeceased by her brothers, Mike McGuire and Ed McGuire. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at
Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St., Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.