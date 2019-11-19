LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Sheila Reeve Biddle, 68, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, New York.
She was born in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 15, 1951, the beloved daughter of Anna May Decker Reeve of Sayre, Pennsylvania, and the late Charles Calvin Reeve Jr.
Sheila was raised in Towanda, Pennsylvania, and was a 1969 graduate of Towanda High School. She later graduated from the Arnot Ogden Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Elmira, New York.
Upon graduation, she moved to the Albany, New York, area to take a position at Albany Memorial Hospital as a radiologic technologist. That is where she met her late husband Peter and where she worked for many years. She later was employed by Capital Imaging Associates in Cropseyville, New York, and by Clifton Park, New York, Advanced Imaging. She was also a homemaker raising her two daughters.
Sheila was very involved with the Girl Scouts of America as a troop leader and volunteer. She enjoyed sewing and spending time at her summer home on Forest Lake in Grafton, New York. She also served as the president of the Forest Lake Park Club Association.
She was predeceased by her dear late husband, Peter Weber Biddle who died Nov. 17, 2016.
Survivors, in addition to her mother Anna May Reeve, include two loving daughters, Alison B. (Brett) Branco of Brightwaters, Long Island, New York, and Lisa A. (Edgar Steele) Biddle of Alexandria, Virginia; four cherished grandchildren, Elsa and Claire Branco, Eleanor and Calvin Steele; one brother, Charles Calvin “Benny” Reeve, III of Sayre, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by a large extended family.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Bowen and Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12110.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Camp Little Notch, 110 Spring St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or camplittlenotch.org.
Condolence book and directions at bowenandparkerbros.com.
