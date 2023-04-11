Shelby Kae (Bennett) Grippo, 29, of Towanda passed away Thursday. March 30, 2023.
Shelby was born in Towanda on July 27, 1993, the daughter of Sam and Mary Bennett.
She attended Towanda Area Schools and was in the graduating class of 2011.
Shelby had a free-spirited kind of personality like no other with a heart of gold to match.
Her kindness shown through her like a magnificent ray of sunshine. She will be deeply missed
by the one’s, whose lives she touched.
Shelby married Erik Grippo of Towanda in Oct. 2016 and they had a beautiful baby girl, Nora Carolyn, in Dec. 2018, whom was the apple of her eye. In addition to her husband Erik, and daughter Nora, Shelby is survived by her Mom, Mary Bennett, of Monroeton, a sister Shawna Bennett, and three special little nieces, Sammi, Hailey, and Kyah Reynolds all of Monroeton, her Gramma, Mary Gardner, aunts and uncles, Curt and Lorie Gardner, Mary and SnoAnn McLinko, and John and Colleen Gardner all of Towanda, her In-laws, Tom and Lynn Grippo of Towanda, half-brother Sam Bennett Jr., and half-sister Lisa Bozich. Shelby was predeceased by her Daddy, Sam Bennett in March 2007, which left an emptiness in her that would never be replaced and by her grandpa, John (Tink) Gardner in 2019, whom also took a toll on her heart.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
