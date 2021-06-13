Shelia Ann (Chapman) Zurn, Age 62, of Gillett, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital. Shelia was born Aug. 13, 1958 in Sayre daughter of the late Edward & Irma E. (Mason) Chapman. She was a graduate of Troy High School and was married to Charles D. Zurn who survives. Shelia could often be found reading and also enjoyed quilting, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her loving family.
Survivors include her husband Charles D. Zurn of Gillett, Daughters, Sarah Zurn and Grace Zurn, grandchildren, Ramsey, Mikaila, Lauren and Isaac, great grandson Asher, three sisters, Donna & Randy Morgan, Linda & Keith Gleason, Connie & Del Knapp, her brother, Dennis & Megan Chapman along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Shelia was predeceased by her parents, a brother Douglas and her sister June Chapman.
Funeral services for Shelia will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
