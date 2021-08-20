Sherelle “Sherry” V. Mapes, age 77, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Sherry was born on May 11, 1944 the daughter of the late Romeyn J. (d. October 18, 2007) and Doris L. Oliver VanDeMark (d. March 23, 2013). She attended Wyalusing High School. She married Laurence J. Mapes on June 26, 1971 and were married for 32 years before his passing on September 19, 2003.
She was employed with the Pajama Factory in Sullivan County and Ace Hardware in Wyalusing. Sherry was also employed as a Bank Teller at Peoples State Bank in Wyalusing until her retirement in 2015.
Sherry was a member of the Moxie Community Church and attended the Hollenback United Methodist Church when she was younger. She enjoyed watching humming birds and listening to music with her favorite artist being Elvis Presley. She was a true craftswoman and had a passion for tole painting. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Tami Laco and her husband, Andrew, of Las Vegas, NV, Hope Jordan and her husband, David, of Franklin, MA, Renee Slater and her husband, Jack, of Binghamton, NY, and Laurence J. “Tiger” Mapes, II and his wife, Tarena, of Wyalusing, PA; her special grandson and roommate, Dakota Mapes; her grandchildren, Jared Laco, David Jordan, Samuel Jordan, Joshua Jordan, MacKenzie Jordan, Miranda Mapes-Babcock, Isaac Mapes-Babcock, Laurence J. Mapes, III, Madelynn Mapes, and Camille Mapes; her great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aviah, and Amara Jordan; her siblings, Loran VanDeMark and his wife, Connie, of Sugar Run, PA and Randy VanDeMark of Sugar Run, PA; her special friend, Rosie Kipp, of Wilmot, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie VanDeMark.
A Celebration of Life for Sherry will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Moxie Community Church with her cousin, Reverend Ron Dyer, of the Redeemer Bible Church officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.
In lieu of flower memorial donation may be made in Sherry’s name to the American Stroke Association on their website at www.stroke.com
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
