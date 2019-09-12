Sherill L. “Butch” Bailey, 72, of Tunkhannock, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at his home.
Born April 10, 1947 in Towanda, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Beeman) Bailey.
Butch was a hardworking, but also very humorous, individual who enjoyed playing practical jokes on his fellow co-workers and friends. He loved working on the family farm and caring for his many animals and pets. Butch also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, going to yard sales, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephew, Clair Pardoe.
A hardworking man, Butch was employed at several local sawmills including Duane Morris Sawmill, Bob Bown Sawmill, and Higley’s Sawmill. He also drove truck for Battin’s Live Stock Hauling, Battin’s Milk Hauling, Kitner Feed Mill, and Pennfield Feed Mill’s.
Surviving are two sisters, Sharon Haines of Picture Rocks, and Shirlee (Ray) Bird of New Albany; a nephew, Clair (Linda Lutz) Pardoe of Dushore; a brother-in-law, Phil (Karen) Lewis of Wysox; his beloved dog Cheech; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; three sisters, Patricia “Pat” Bacorn, Saundera Featherbay, and Alice Lewis; two brothers, Alan Bailey and Lonnie Bailey; two brothers-in-law, Donald Haines and Eugene Featherbay; a niece, Michelle Fry; a great-great-nephew, Austin Chestnut.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter Street, Dushore, with Pastor Ron Dyer officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
