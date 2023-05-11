Sherman C. Dick Sr., 76, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence.
Sherman Carl was born March 17, 1947, in Lock Haven, a son to the late Sherm and Freida (Dick) Butler. On March 6, 1967, Sherman married the former Mary Wilcox in Williamsport. Together they shared 48 years of marriage and raised six children. Mary preceded Sherm in death on January 30, 2015. In 1971, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam war until his discharge. In earlier years, Sherman was employed as a truck driver for Coca Cola in Williamsport. He continued driving truck most his life for various companies throughout Pennsylvania and New York states. Sherman also worked odd jobs to stay busy until his retirement.
Sherman enjoyed fishing, playing on his computer and watching good old westerns on TV. Most important was his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.
Surviving is his children; Sherman Jr. (Sharon) Dick of Troy, Belinda Dick of Glassco, Gerald Dick and Robert Dick of Troy, a brother; Richard (Liz) Butler of Trout Run as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, a friend and caregiver, Lois Raymond.
In addition to his parents and wife, Sherman was predeceased by two daughters, Catherine McMahon and Brenda McMahon and a brother, James Butler.
Maintaining to Mr. Dick’s wishes services and burial will be private and at the family’s convenience. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility 578 Springbrook Dr. is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial donations in Sherman Dick’s memory be directed to, Hope House Home Health Care, 517 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
