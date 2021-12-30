Sherrill Ann House Jennings, 78, of 2380 Pension Road, Monroeton, PA, West Burlington Township, went home to be with her Lord early Thursday morning, December 23, 2021, from her home following an extended illness. Sherrill was born at home in Burlington Township, PA on December 20, 1943, the daughter of Raymond House and Zelphia Ennis House. On March 5, 1966, Sherrill married Ralph A. Jennings at the Monroeton United Methodist Church. In early years, she was employed by Home Health Care in Towanda and was later employed by the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA for a number of years. Sherrill assisted her husband in the operation and was instrumental in establishing their homestead as a Pennsylvania Century Farm. She served as Judge of Elections in West Burlington Township for many years. Sherrill was member of the Luthers Mills United Methodist Church, was a dedicated supporter of the Trojan Booster Club, and was an avid sports fan of her children and grandchildren. Sherrill was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Towanda American Legion Post Auxiliary. Sherrill loved Christmastime, spending time with her family, cooking, baking, and collecting Snowmen. Her family includes her husband of 55 years, Ralph A. Jennings, children, Leon (Phyllis) Jennings of Sayre, William Jennings of Granville Summit, Tammy (Don) Goodwin of Towanda, Albert Jennings (Ed) of Maryland, son-in-law, Robert Ermisch of Laceyville, grandchildren, Arthur Allen, Dana Ermisch, Hillary Kjelgaard, Meagan Bump, Andrew Goodwin, Amanda Saravullo, and Zelphia Ahern, several great grandchildren, her brother, Frederick House of Towanda, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Sherrill was predeceased by her daughter, Wanda Ermisch on January 11, 2021, siblings, Raymond house Jr., Mary Moses, Pauline Westbrook, James House Sr., and Esther Mills. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Wade Clauser officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Luthers Mills United Methodist Church in care of Kathy Wolstenholme, 66 Luthers Mills Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Sherrill Ann House Jennings. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
