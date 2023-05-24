Sherry Deitrick, 79, beloved widow of Gene, long-time resident of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning, May 21, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Sherry Ann was born September 19, 1943, an only child to the late Harold and Betty (Burns) Baecker. As a young girl, Sherry was raised by her grandparents, George and Ella Baecker. She graduated from Seven Mile High School in Ohio. On August 19, 1962 Sherry married Floyd “Gene” Deitrick. Together they raised three children and shared 35 years of loving marriage until Gene’s passing in 1998. Sherry was employed for several years by the former D&H Keystone Market in Canton. She will be best remembered for her smiling face and caring demeaner while working at the Canton Pharmacy. Sherry enjoyed working there for many years, until her retirement.
Sherry enjoyed traveling, shopping and her flower gardens. She was a very calm, good-natured woman who was always happy go lucky. Most important to Sherry was her family and spending time with them, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving children: Jeff (Carol) Deitrick of New Cumberland,PA, Robin (Luke) Spaseff of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Larry Deitrick of Canton; grandchildren: Raechal (Derek) Stepp, Rebecca Deitrick, Taylor Spaseff and Amanda Spaseff (Nick Brungard); great grandchildren: Riley, Brannon, Jaxon and Brinley; brothers in law and sisters in law: Hazel (James) Hebe, Pearl “Susie” (Ron) McNett, Kay Jannone, Duane (Helen) Deitrick, Melvin ‘Shack” Deitrick and Robert (Michelle) Deitrick; her faithful canine companion, Cooper as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Sherry was predeceased by a son in law Luke Spaseff, step father Nelson Ward, step-mother Nora Baecker and a sister in law Joanne Deitrick.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Manley-Bohlayer-Sechrist Farm, located at 131 E Canton Cross Rd, Canton, Pa on June 18th from 1-3. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations , in Mrs. Deitrick’s name may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 425 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904 or to Rock Run Animal Rescue through their website, rockrunanimalrescue.org.
Memories of Sherry and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
