Sherry H. Courtney, age 72, of Mansfield, PA, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
She was born on March 2, 1949, in Williamsport, PA, a daughter of Barry and Mary Lee (Ludwig) Hafer. Sherry was an elementary school teacher for the Troy Area School District for more than 25 years. In addition to her career in teaching, she and her husband also owned and operated The Farmer In The Dell and EsBern Dairy Farms in Mansfield, PA.
Sherry was a longtime member of the Mainesburg United Methodist Church where she enjoyed leading worship and teaching adult and children’s Sunday School classes. She will also be remembered for her talented singing ability. Sherry enjoyed volunteering at Broad Acres Nursing Home, sewing, gardening, and caring for her adored animals.
Sherry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harold Courtney, Sr.; her mother Mary Lee Hafer; children, Olivia (Michael) Platt of New Columbia, PA; Charity (David) Packard of Painted Post, NY; and Harold (Rachel) Courtney, Jr. of Mansfield, PA; grandchildren, Caleb Platt, Katherine Platt, and Ruthann Courtney; brothers, Donald (Pamela) Hafer of Sayre, PA; and Barry (JoAnn) Hafer, Jr. of Port Matilda, PA; and a sister, Cynthia Bastian of Mansfield, PA. She was preceded in death by her father Barry Hafer, Sr. and her brother-in-law, Glenn “Skip” Bastian, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to call from 10:00 A.M. to noon, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Mainesburg United Methodist Church, 100 Smith Park Rd., Mainesburg, PA. A funeral service will be held at noon with Pastor Bill Baker officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mainesburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mainesburg United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.