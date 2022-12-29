Sheryn Burnett Hollenback, age 71, a lifelong resident of Towanda, PA passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022. Sheryn was born in Summit, NJ and was one of 6 children to the late Bernice (Corson) and Elmer Burnett of Monroeton, PA. She bravely battled lung cancer for the past 9 months, but unfortunately just 3 short weeks ago learned it had advanced. She chose to live her remaining time enjoying every day to the fullest, and that is what she did.
Sheryn is survived by her children, Erin Stroud (Noreen) of Ulster, PA and Erica (Pat) Chilson of Audubon, PA, and her adoring grandchildren Cameron, Cooper, and Chase of Audubon, Lane of Troy, PA, and Fiona and Zach of Ulster, PA. Siblings Barbara (Tom) Schrader of Cape Canaveral, FL, Janet Morrison of LaBelle, FL, Kelly (Mike) Pansini of Phoenix, AZ, Michelle (Bill Strope) Burnett of Towanda, PA. She was blessed with two extended families through marriage and had a long lasting and very special relationship with sister-in-laws Brenda (Dave) Houck and Mary Lou Stroud. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends, including Lola Kunkle, her childhood best friend.
She was a 1969 graduate of Towanda Area High School. Her greatest life’s work was staying home and raising her children. Sheryn was a very generous soul and always caring for others. She couldn’t wait to be a grandparent (Mimi) and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She had the best sense of humor, loved to play the lottery (despite never winning, she called her grandson Cameron every week to tell him “their” numbers”), loved going to breakfast and sometimes lunch (not dinner- it was too late). She hated to travel, hated to shop, but loved to go fishing. She often went to bed (she called it her nest) by 6pm to watch crime shows on TV. She recently said if she could do it all over again, she’d be a crime scene investigator. Sheryn was blessed with many friends with whom she shared memorable and great times with throughout her life; certainly, they have many stories to share. For the past decade she enjoyed working part time at CVS, where her biggest joy was having the opportunity to bump into so many people. She spent most of the last 10 months living with her daughter in Audubon, PA doing one of her favorite things, spoiling her grandchildren.
Sheryn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Brian Burnett (2019), her first husband Philip Stroud (1972) and her second husband Gary Hollenback (2003).
“Carve your name on hearts, not tombstone. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you.”-Shannon Adler
At her request, a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, to honor her love of providing food to help others, please consider making a donation to: TACO Food Pantry 1876 Golden Mile PO Box 463 Wysox, PA 18854. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
