Shirley A. Dibble, age 93, of New Albany, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by her loving family on the morning of Friday, June 9th, 2023.
Shirley was born on April 4, 1930 in New Albany, Pennsylvania to the late Dawson and Hazel Terrell Moon. She graduated from New Albany High School as a member of the class of 1948. Shirley married her love, Robert Dibble, Sr., on June 12, 1948 and went on to celebrate 73 subsequent anniversaries.
Shirley and her husband Robert faithfully attended the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda for many years. She worked at the Ben Franklin in Dushore, however Shirley spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising her three children and caring for her family and home. She greatly enjoyed gardening and music, both singing and playing the piano for many years. Shirley and Bob enjoyed many winters living in Florida. In more of their senior years, they spent the colder months with family at their granddaughter’s home in Charlotte, North Carolina. Shirley is survived by her three children, Sharon (Ed) Werts of Charlotte, NC; Diane (George) Watson of Wyalusing, PA; and Robert Dibble, Jr. of New Albany, PA. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Todd Werts of Reedville, VA; Deborah (Shawn) McClain of Charlotte, NC; Amanda Norton of Charlotte, NC; Stephanie Parker of Wyalusing, PA; Jennifer Watson of Norristown, PA; Michael (Casey) Watson of Pittsburgh, PA; Bryant (Mallory) Dibble of New Albany, PA; and Breanne (Cory) Cox of Reinholds, PA as well as 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Shirley is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Dave and Mary Moon of New Albany, PA, sister-in-law Janet Dibble of Waverly, NY, and sister-in-law Eileen Dibble of Texas, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dibble, Sr., sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Dewey Rood, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Carlton and Eleanor Dibble, brother-in-law Francis Dibble, brother-in-law Carson Dibble, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Denise and Ned “Dud” Smith, and daughter-in-law Lynn Dibble. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, PA 18848. Pastor Don Hauser will be officiating, and an interment will follow the service at the Bradford County Memorial Park in Burlington, PA. Family and friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Shirley’s name to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, PA 18848. Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.