Shirley A. Templeton, 84, of Milan, Pennsylvania, formerly of East Athens, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on March 12, 1936, in Waverly, New York, the daughter of the late Roy and Frances (Baxter) Titus.
Shirley was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young but late in life held various jobs. She was always active in her childrens’ events at the school, was a member and past president of the Litchfield Elementary PTA. Her faith, her family, and her friends were the focus of her life. Shirley was a devout and faithful Christian, and a lifetime member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church. She was very active in all church activities. Shirley belonged to the women’s group and organized the Singspiration every year. She was a member of the choir and was asked to be the soloist at several events and weddings. Shirley was always one to lend a helping aid to anyone in need. Her endless baked goods she provided for any church event will be remembered by all. Shirley was always supportive of the fire companies making sure that when on a scene they had hot coffee and when doing a fund raiser, she was always there with baked goods.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years Hugh Templeton at home, her children Lisa and Steve Evertts of Athens, PA, Robert and Emma Templeton of Belleville, PA, Carla and Charles Lawton of Milan, PA, and Larry and Tammy Templeton of Towanda, PA, grandchildren Kaila and Andrew Cook, Taylor and Eric Warner, Ashton and Hannah Templeton, Colton (Maranda) Lawton, Colby Lawton, Carter, Blake, and Graydon Templeton, great-granddaughter Madeline Lawton, sisters-in-law Jean Leonard and Bernice Robinson, and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including her church family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1pm at the Litchfield Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Litchfield United Methodist Church Women’s Group, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
