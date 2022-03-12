Shirley Ann Crandell (Blackall) passed into the loving arms of God and her family before her on March 11, 2021, following declining health that persisted for many years.
Shirley was born on May 14, 1936 at Mills Hospital, Towanda, PA, the only child of Amos Britton and Edna Kelley Crandell.
Shirley was raised on the family farm in Franklindale. She often spoke of a charmed childhood of backyard tea parties, playing dress-up, and riding horseback to swimming holes with best friends Leah Jane and Thelma Mae, who were like sisters to her.
Her greatest mentor and life coach was her grandmother Ida Crandell, to whom she was an only grandchild. Shirley deeply admired her integrity and witnessed many of Ida’s discreet humanitarian efforts of sacrifice for the comfort and peace of others who were less fortunate.
Upon graduation from Towanda High School, class of 1954, she went to Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington DE, where she met the love of her life, Air Force aviator Ron Hooks.
She and Ron were ordered to McChord AFB, WA, where they welcomed their first child, and were blessed with a close bond with in-laws Madge and Eugene of Puget Sound, WA. Madge often referred to Shirley as “the most perfect daughter-in-law”.
Later they moved to New Orleans, which she described as “an immense challenge and culture shock for a farm girl”, but she coped with her usual grace and strength. Following the dissolution of her marriage, she eventually returned home to Pennsylvania where she resided for the remainder of her life and found great solace in reconnecting with childhood and high school friends, and enjoying the unconditional love of her treasured family, but more importantly, she was able to be a caregiver for her grandmother in her last years.
One of Shirley’s many favorite expressions was “you can take the girl off the farm but you can’t take the farm out of the girl!”, which she always recited with an air of defiance.
Shirley leaves behind her spouse Tom, son and daughter-in-law, Ron (Butch) and Karen Haight Hooks, daughters, Kelley Hooks, and Shannon Pardoe (Mark), grandchildren Whitney Hooks Eberlin (Eric), Davin Taylor (Kayla), Dylan Taylor (Kay), Lucas Cease, and great-grandchildren; Katalina Eberlin, Brantley Eberlin, Zayden Eberlin, Adisyn Taylor, Waylon Taylor, and Leighla Taylor.
Shirley was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Herman and Ida Dodge Crandell, maternal grandparents, Arthur and Alice Percival Kelley, her parents, Amos and Edna Crandell, and in-laws Ronald E. Hooks, and Madge and Eugene Leach.
A celebration of life will be held during the summer at the Crandell farm at the convenience of the family and will be announced at a later date.
Please direct all donations in honor of Shirley’s memory to any animal rescue organization of your choice.
You were the apple of Grandpa’s eye, his only precious child. He left this world with a broken heart because he couldn’t protect you from the perils of the world. He eagerly awaits your return to his open arms.
Rest in peace, our precious Mother and Grandmother. You are free to live a charmed life once again, free of pain and suffering, filled with the dignity, tranquility and truth you have yearned for, and we have so desperately wanted for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.