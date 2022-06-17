Shirley Ann Potter Kalo, 87, of Monroeton, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, June 12, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Shirley was born in Sayre, PA on May 23, 1935, the daughter of George T. Potter and Mary Ellen Ware Potter. On October 28, 1956, Shirley married Max S. Kalo in Waverly, NY.
Shirley attended Towanda High School and in earlier years was employed in the garment manufacturing industry in Standing Stone, Dushore, and Wyalusing, PA. Shirley enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, playing Bingo, mini golf, and vacationing in the 1000 islands and Myrtle Beach.
She is survived by her children, Carla A. Weldy, Maxine R. Kalo, Steven M. (Linda) Kalo, and Tammy Jo Leidy, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her younger sister Janice O’Brien, who was able to spend some precious time with her before she passed. As well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Max S. Kalo on February 19, 2022, her daughter, Mary Ellen Kalo on January 4, 2015. Sisters Betty (Peter) Pisanerchi, Alberta Potter Warriner, and brothers, Robert, and Thomas Potter.
A graveside service will be held for both Max and Shirley on July 30th at 12 noon at Bradford County Memorial Park. Followed by a celebration of life at The Villa Sena in Towanda Pa.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
