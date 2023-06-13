Shirley Dibble Harris formerly of Monroeton passed away June 8th, 2023 at the Emmanuel Center Maria Joseph Nursing home in Danville, Pa with her children at her side. She was the son of Orind Donald Dibble and Marjorie Northrop Dibble. Shirley was born on April 24th, 1940, in Towanda and recently celebrated her 83rd birthday with children, grandchildren and family members. Shirley graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1958 and soon after began work at the Commonwealth Telephone Company. Shirley married the late Leo Harris of Monroeton on July 8th, 1961, celebrating 60 years of marriage before Leo’s death. Shirley babysat several children in her early years of marriage before working at the First National Bank and 25 plus years at the Bradford County courthouse in the Domestic Relations Department.
Shirley and Leo loved their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. From elementary school to college, they rarely missed any game, match, musical, play performance or concert, often taking in more than one event each day. Shirley provided several meals and cookies for team benefits and cast members. Her sewing skills were often used to alter or make costume for school plays, musicals, and proms. Shirley, along with Leo enjoyed working the pizza booth for the Monroeton Hose Company, assisting the Girl Scouts, helping the Monroeton Library, attending the Independent Baptist Church as health permitted, and assisting her mother as her health declined.
Shirley had many hobbies that have been passed on to her children and grandchildren including: baking, sewing, canning, crocheting, knitting, fishing, Nascar(Bill Elliot), golfing w/family including a hole-in-one on the 4th hole at Towanda, playing cards, and jigsaw puzzle, but most of all Shirley loved kids and education and passed this on to several family members who became teachers (daughter Melissa Brandt and husband Jeff, Son Leo II(Skip), son Donald(Chip) and wife Mary Beth, granddaughters Cara Holman and Robin Plasencia(Mindy), and Nathan(Leo II). Shirley and Leo enjoyed wintering in Florida for 12 plus years that included weekly and sometimes daily trips to Disney. Summer days were often spent canoeing down the Susquehanna River with family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Leo and is survived by her children Melissa(Jeff) Brandt (Danville,Pa), Melinda (Robert) Holman Towanda Pa, Leo Harris II (Towanda, Pa), Donald (Mary Beth) Harris (Rome, Pa); grandchildren Cara Holman (Pottsville, Pa), Daniella Brandt (Danville, Pa), Nathan Harris ( Athens, Pa), Adam(Racquel) Harris (Marietta, Ga), Kelly(Dan) Andrus (Pittsburgh, Pa), Chris (Rachael) Brandt (Carlisle, Pa), Robin (Chris) Plasencia, (Pottstown, Pa), Josh Harris (Bethlehem, Pa), Jon Harris (Bethlehem, Pa), Emily (Wally) Fashola (Middletown, Pa), Jared Harris (Bloomsburg, Pa), Jayden Harris (Rome,Pa); great-grandchildren: Jaden Holman, Ariah Brandt, Everett Harris, Finley Harris, Leonora Harris, Zoe Andrus, Cecilia Brandt, Lettie James Harris, sisters and brother:, Audrey (Dibble) Place (Towanda, Pa), Joe Dibble (Athens, Pa), Chuck and Linda Dibble (Monroeton, Pa), Sharon (Dibble) and Walt Brown (East Smithfield), Margie (Dibble) Yaple (Towanda, Pa), and brother-in-law Stan Hugo (Ithaca, NY), and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her sisters: Donna (Dibble) Hugo, Joyce (Dibble) Silk, and sisters and brother in laws Bobbi Harris, Don Silk, Bill Place, Connie Dibble, Andy Yaple.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on Thursday July 22nd, at 11:00 am at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. Friends and family may call between 9-11 am at the funeral home. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the Towanda Post No. 42 American Legion. We greatly encourage friends and family to attend the luncheon even if unable to attend the service and share a story or drink as we celebrate Shirley’s life. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be directed to the Monroeton Public Library, PO Box 145, Monroeton, Pa, the Monroeton Hose Company, PO Box 48, Monroeton, PA, 18832 or the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, Pa in memory of Shirley Harris. Online condolences may be made at www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
