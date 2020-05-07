Shirley I. Allen, 85, highly regarded resident of Wysox, Pennsylvania, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born in Nichols, New York, on April 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Raymond and Gladys (Goodenough) Lisenby.
Shirley was a well-known staple in and around the Wysox and Rome areas throughout all of her life. She owned and operated Allen Farms in Wysox with her late husband Jim, and after his untimely death she became sole proprietor and with her hard work ethic and friendliness demeanor grew it into a successful family business that ran for almost 70 years. She was most well-known for running the produce stand where you would always be greeted with her warm smile and her generous helping hands. She loved and appreciated all her customers and made them feel like they were part of her family. Throughout the years, she enjoyed tending her beautiful flowers beds, playing Bingo and trips to the casino, always eager to hit that jackpot. Shirley was generous to her community and anyone in need. The doors on the Allen farm were always open and it was truly in her heart to give. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her loving family and all the ones she touched along the way. Well done thy good and faithful servant.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Lynwood “Jim” Allen; her sons, Jeffrey Allen and John “Porky” Allen; her special friend, G. Gene Granger; also her brothers and sister, John, Priscilla and Raymond Jr.
Shirley is survived by her children, Mike Allen, Joseph and Paula Allen, Judy and Scot Miller, Juanita and Tom Brady; her sister, Beverly Shaughnessy; her daughters-in-law, Shirley Sibley and bonus daughter-in-law, Nancy Chilson; her grandchildren, Katie Allen, Dustin and Stacey Allen, Jody Allen, Billy and Tammy Allen, Scoty and Jenna Miller, Brianna and Robert Hine, Josh Swingle, Brittany Brady, Matthew and Andi Brady, Billie and Paul Hawkins, Brandy and Brandon Snavely, Tiffany and Joe Torres; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Shirley was the matriarch and foundation of the Allen family; and was the most selfless, caring, kindest, and most loving mom, gram, great grandma, and aunt Shirley to so many others who she loved dearly. To know Shirley, was to love Shirley. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her from near and a far.
A life celebration will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to her hospice caregivers for all of their support and compassion. In memory of Shirley, please consider supporting a local charity as she would have done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.