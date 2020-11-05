On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 Shirley J. Harkness, loving wife and mother of six children, passed away at Bradford County Manor in Troy. She was born in Nichols, New York on Oct. 6, 1930 to Edward Franklin and Suzy Elsie Van Winkle . Shirley grew up in Ulster and graduated from Ulster High School. She then worked in Elmira at the Gorton Coy Department Store until she married Donald Harkness on Sept. 29, 1951. They raised six daughters on their farm in West Franklin.
Shirley loved nature and especially bird watching. She was a creative, talented, passionate quilter. She baked the best apple pies ever!! She loved to sing and dance. She was very active in the Republican party and was the President of Republican Women for many years. She loved the Lord. She was a member of the Alba Christian Church. She spent her last four years in the Bradford County Manor praying, reading the Bible, ministering to and encouraging the residents and staff. And now she is singing and dancing with our Lord.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Don on Nov. 13, 2018. She is survived by her six children; Lynn Yoder and her husband, Ken who live in Riverview, Florida, Debbie Howard and her husband, Rich who live in Homets Ferry, Mary Cummings and her husband, Richard who live in Sarasota, Florida, Donna Cisco and her husband, Rick who live in Wellsboro, Beth Murphy and her husband, Greg who live in Rockledge, Florida, and Louise Summey and her husband, Barry who live in Lake Wylie, SC. She has 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is survived by three siblings, Lena Struppler of Roanoke, VA, Bill Franklin of Phelps, New York, and Jack Franklin of Clifton Springs, New York.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
