Shirley J. Kelly, 71, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents Leo and Peg (Fitzgerald) Kelly. She is survived by her sister Mary (Joe) Homan and brother Daniel Kelly, nieces, and nephew Michele (Adam) Silviera, Jon (Mikky) Homan and Katie (David) Blow. Her “little squirt” great nephew DJ and great niece Maddie Blow as well as many cousins and friends also survive her.
Shirley retired from NBT Bank as Branch Manager after 40+ years and worked through seven bank mergers. She loved her sweets and liked to bake and share her homemade treats with friends and family. Shirley always made sure everyone else’s needs were met before she worried about her own. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph/ St. Brigid Parish. She was active in every event in the parish including President of the Altar and Rosary Society. She always devoted her spare time to her community which included auditor for Choconut Township, Adult Literacy, Summer Lunchbox program, the Silver Lake Barrel of Bucks and Preserve St. Joseph.
We would like to send a special thank you to Betsy Perry at Endwell Family Physicians and all the family and friends that helped us care for her at home. She will be deeply missed by her whole family and all who knew her.
A Funeral Mass for Shirley will be offered on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church 295 Church Road, Brackney, PA 18812. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m until 11:30 a.m. The family is requesting that everyone wear a mask if attending the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory may donate to Preserve St. Joseph. 972 Quinn Rd Friendsville, PA 18818 or The Summer Lunch Box Program Attn: Paula Smith PO Box 74 Hop Bottom, PA 18824.
