Shirley J. Pedro, age 88, of Dushore, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Shirley was born September 16, 1930 in Sayre, the daughter of the late Bernard F. and Bertha Wagner Ortlieb. She graduated from the Dushore High School, a member of the class of 1948.
Shirley began working at an early age in her father’s grocery store, Ortlieb’s Store in Lopez, Pennsylvania. She later worked for a dentist, Dr. Fiaschetti in Binghamton, New York. She attended a business school in Williamsport and worked for a time for Commonwealth Telephone Co., when they had their offices above Hoag’s Shoe Store in Dushore. She was the secretary and bookkeeper for Pedro Construction the rest of her life.
She married Angelo “Bud” Pedro of Mildred, on Oct. 2, 1959 and they celebrated their 59th anniversary last October.
Shirley was a lifelong member of Zion Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and a member of its Dorcas Society and church choir.
She and Bud enjoyed traveling in their motor home, camping and went on 22 cruises that Pastor Rick Reeser put together with Zion Chapel. She was an avid seamstress and made or altered most of her clothing.
Surviving are spouse, Angelo, at home; children, Gary (Judy) Peterson, Fort Pierce, Florida, Judy (John) Greiger, McCormick, South Carolina, Angelo (Nikki) Pedro II, Dushore; step-children, Enola (Edward) Nelson, Elmira, New York, Tina Nichols- Erik Johnson, Painted Post, New York; sister, Mrs. Lois Rae Kane, Flemington, New Jersey; three brothers-in-law, Jerome (Rebecca) Pedro, Mildred, Pennsylvania, Michael (Debra) Pedro, Mildred, John Fowler, Mildred; five sisters-in-law, Alberta Pastusic, Mildred, Dawn “Toots” Masteller, Dushore, Deborah (Dennis) Hill, Mildred, Sharon Pedro, Williamsport, Beverly Pedro, Dushore, twelve grandchildren, Jason (Summer) Streby, Penny Streby, Robert (Angie) Peterson, Richard (Leigha) Peterson, Michael (Ali) Peterson, Mark (Hannah) Peterson, Andrew Nelson, Lindsey Nelson, Aaron Nichols, Austin Nichols, Amy Nichols, Eryk Collings; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter, special nephew, Kevin Kane, Flemington, New Jersey; and numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her daughters, Marci Rae Pedro on Dec. 20, 1985, and Michelle Pedro Collings on Nov. 3, 2016; and brothers-in-law, Howard Kane on May 14, 2015, John Pedro, an infant, Thomas J. “T.J.” Pedro on Oct. 2, 2014, Wayne Joseph Pedro Sr. on Oct. 23, 2014, Edward Pedro Sr. on March 11, 2017, and Richard Pedro Sr., on June 2, 2019; sisters-in-law: Margaret Sysock Pastusic on April 28, 1996, and Eleanor Fowler on Oct. 24, 2014; a nephew Thomas Pedro Jr. in 1966, and nieces, Jodi Lynn Fowler Miller, on Nov. 5, 2017, Angela M. Pedro Thomas, on Dec. 5, 2017 and Sue Pedro Adams, on Nov. 17, 2011.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at Zion Chapel Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Dushore, with the Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier, her pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Old Zion Cemetery, Dushore.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
