Shirley J. Ritz, age 80, of Troy, PA, passed away at home on August 5, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1941, in Canton, PA, she was the daughter of W. “Todd” and Phyllis “Posey”(June) Matson. Shirley was married to Gary L. Ritz for 61 years. Shirley was a graduate of Troy High class of 1959. She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm on the Porter Road in Troy, PA for many years. She was the owner of the GS Sign Shop and enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grand children’s events.
Shirley is survived by her husband; five children, Jay (Jackie) Ritz of Killeen, TX, Michelle “Shelley” (Darryl) Wilston of Walnutport, PA, Marlene “Tooney” (Don) Jones of York, PA, Michael (Renee) Ritz of Troy, PA, and Mindy (Ryan Larcom) Schucker of Troy, PA; Thirteen grandchildren; Justin (Amy) Ritz, CPT Jontell Ritz, Joelle (JohnCole) Vann, Rebekah (Craig) Milroy, Megan (Joel) Norris, Dakotah Wilston, Ben Keleher, Mason Ritz, Carly (Josh Everetts) Ritz, Kara Schucker, Kyle (Maria Johnson) Schucker, Kody (Alysa Gwiazdowski) Schucker, Kory Schucker. Laura, Molly, Gabby Larcom.
Eight great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Susan (Jerry) Orman of TN, Issy Matson of Canton, PA, and Donna Matson of Canton, PA and many special friends whom she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James and Marsden Matson.
A celebration of life will be held at Ritz’s KOA on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 3 P.M. until ? All friends and family are welcome.
In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the charity of ones choice in Shirley’s memory.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 637. S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
