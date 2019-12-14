Shirley L. Grover, age 65, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania passed away surrounded by her loving family Dec. 10, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Shirley was born on Dec. 31, 1953, in Elmira, New York, the daughter of the late Stanley Patt and Ella-Mae Patt-Bailey. She attended Mansfield High School where she was a graduate with the class of 1971. Shirley was employed as a Safety Coordinator at GTP in Towanda and had been enjoying retirement for several years. She was a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church and lifetime member of the Mansfield VFW. Shirley was active in the community, serving Scout Leader for the Camptown Boy Scouts and meeting with the Ugly Quilts on weekly basis. She was a lover of animals who most enjoyed spending time with her family and camping with them at the river. She will be greatly missed.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Francis Grover, Jr. of Wyalusing, whom she married on May 21, 1977; her children, Michelle Manning and her husband, Jim of Towanda, Jacob Grover and his wife, Sis, of Spring Hill, and Jordy Grover and his wife, Jessica, of Litchfield; her grandchildren, Ashley Sanchez (Rob), Krysta Manning, Tylor Grover, Mya Grover, Levi Grover, and Rylee Grover; and her stepbrother, Stanley Patt, Jr. Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Francis and Virginia Grover, Sr. Shirley is continuing her legacy through the donation of her organs.
A memorial service will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the Spring Hill Community Hall, c/o Susan Berkley, 5909 Spring Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
