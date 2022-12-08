Shirley L. Oldroyd, 81, of Gillett, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Born on March 26, 1941 in Shunk, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mildred (Brown) Morgan.
On July 24, 1968, she married Gerald F. Oldroyd and they shared 53 wonderful years together. Gerald passed away on March 21, 2022.
Shirley enjoyed making crafts, traveling with her husband and camping with her family. More than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her dog, Corkie.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amelia Shedden.
She is survived by her son, LaRue (Tina) Ostrander of Towanda; her daughters, JanNeita (Roy) Mansfield of Millerton, Debbie (Bruce) Brown of Towanda, Brenda (TJ) Kulago of Gillett; 8 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 11 am – 1 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira.
To leave online condolences, please visit Olthof.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.