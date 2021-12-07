Shirley Lou Rice, 77, of 502 Church Street, Athens, PA passed away in her sleep Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her home. Shirley was born in Williamsport, PA on February 23, 1944, the daughter of Luther Raymond Mulno Sr. and Jean Millier Mulno. She resided in her younger years at the Old Fox Chase Farm and was employed for many years at the Bradford County Manor. Shirley enjoyed the outdoors, animals, cross stitching, crafting, playing Bingo, and spending time the most with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and with friends and family. She was always willing to help anyone anytime! She loved her angels and bears.
Surviving are her children, Marilyn Mulno Williams (Thomas), Becky Soulsby, and Brenda Stone, son-in-law, Dennis Manuel, grandchildren, Stephenie Stone, Kaleigh Benjamin (Cody), Cassandra Eastabrook (John), Austen Stone, and many others, great grandchildren, Carsyn Benjamin, Sawyer Eastabrook, Sydney Eastabrook and others, siblings, Donald (Susan) Mulno, Sharon Newman, Charla Bump, sister-in-law, Susan Mulno, good friend, Debbie Force, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Rice, children, Robin Manuel, Thomas Soulsby, Charleen Soulsby, and Larry Soulsby, siblings, Luther Raymond Mulno Jr., Roger Mulno, and Elwood Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Towanda Fire Hall, Elm Street, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
