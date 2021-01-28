Shirley M. Homan, 85, recently passed away.
Shirley’s family is heartbroken by the loss of their mother to COVID-19.
She had a good life beginning in Durrell, the daughter of Albertha “Peg” VanHorn Driesbaugh and Edward VanHorn. Shirley graduated from Towanda High School and went to work for North Penn Power Company. She married G. Robert “Bob” Homan in 1955 and as it was fashion for the times, she stayed home and raised their five children. Later she went to work for the FBC retail store in 1972. Following that she worked in the cash office at Amazing Ames from 1974 to 2001 and was there for 26 years. She was always proud that she was the one to lock the door for the final time and took the last deposit to the bank.
Shirley was predeceased by her parents, step-father John Driesbaugh, her son Daniel Homan, her husband Bob Homan, a sister Margaret “Vonnie” Davenport and brother-in-law Warren “Mac” Davenport, a sister-in-law Barb VanHorn, a nephew, James Thomas, grandparents and a special aunt Angelique Frutchey Allen.
Shirley was the last aunt on the Homan side, and treasured all of her nieces, nephews and their spouses and children. Her devotion to family was foremost and she always had a kind word to share.
She is survived by her children, Donald Homan and Carol DeJonge, and Don’s children Tara Nichols and children, Tristen and MacKenzie, and Taylor who loved to share her birthday with Grandma, Heather and Jason Phillips and children, Lexi, Shannon and Sadie and Jennifer Homan;
Patrick Homan and Kathy Walters, and his son James Homan; Karen and Vince Whyte and their children, Kathryn Whyte (Herb), Shawn Whyte and Mary Whyte (Andrew); Jerry Homan and Annie Marshall.
Shirley is also survived by former daughters-in-law Cindy Homan and Dan’s sons Robert (Ashley) and Jacob (Kailey) and children Hayden and Elina, Connie Homan and Colleen Zurn and her daughters Reaghan and Brooke Zurn, even when not related by blood we share a family bond.
Also surviving Shirley are her brother Charles VanHorn (Cleone) and her sister Peggy Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and then Epiphany Parish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave., Sayre, with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor as celebrant.
Facial masks and social distancing will be observed by those attending the service.
The burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Ulster Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to a charity of one’s choice, or give someone you love flowers in Shirley’s memory.
Rest easy “Miss Daisy” and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
