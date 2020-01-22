Shirley M. Slocum, 79, of 35 Grouse Lane, Ulster, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 20, 2020 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Shirley was born in Sayre, on Feb. 7, 1940, the daughter of Harold and Luella Rought Devine.
On March 30, 1957, Shirley married Elmer Norman Slocum in East Towanda. In early years, Shirley was employed by the W.T. Grant Store in Towanda and was later employed by Rockwell’s Greenhouse in Ulster. Shirley and Elmer raised their family and Shirley also cared for area children in the home which they built on their property in Ulster Township. A favorite pastime of Shirley’s was going for rides on Barclay Mountain with her husband, Elmer, spending time with her family, gardening and playing cards.
Surviving are her children, Debra Allen and husband, Emory of Ulster, Sandra Austin and husband, Bill of Ulster, Robert Slocum and wife, Dawn of LaPorte, Indiana, Joy Myers and husband, Brad of Towanda, Pamela Tuttle and husband, Randy of Ulster; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brothers, Andy Devine and wife, Pat of Arizona, John Devine and wife, Linda of Ulster; brothers-in-law, Evert Slocum of Burlington, John Slocum and wife, Sharon of Wysox; sisters-in-law, Joanne Goodstall and husband, Gary of Socrates, New York, Annabelle Lamb of Ulster, Doris Elliott of Florida; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; her canine companions, Blondie and Sindy and her chickens. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Norman Slocum on March 6, 2018; sons, Daniel Slocum in 1960, Guy Slocum in 2017; her sister; two brothers; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.