Shirley M. Snyder Koder was a beloved grandmother, mother, and wife during her incredible 95 years of life. Shirley passed away in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Guthrie Personal Care Home in Towanda, PA. Shirley was born on June 23, 1926, in Pennsburg, PA the daughter of Howard Snyder and Estella Krauss Snyder. As a young girl, she and her family moved to Quakertown, PA. Shirley married Ralph H. Koder in 1941 and lived in Quakertown before moving to New Albany, PA in 1973.
Shirley’s love of sewing was obvious in the number of years she was employed as a seamstress at the the Shoemaker Pants Factory in Quakertown for 25 years, followed by several years at Sulcraft Garment Manufacturing in Dushore, PA, and ending her seamstress career at the Dress Factory in Black Walnut, PA. Shirley also enjoyed sewing for family and friends.
Shirley and Ralph enjoyed square dancing, playing cards, and Shirley was a very active member of the West End Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary alongside her husband for many years. She also enjoyed time spent at the Evergreen Christian Church and the Ladies Missionary Circle in New Albany, PA. Shirley will be remembered for her quiet, loving nature, her occasional stubbornness, and playing Solitaire. If you knew Shirley, you also know that she loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She loved bragging and telling everyone all about them.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Spencer of Towanda, PA; and a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Dawn Koder of Coopersburg, PA. Five grandchildren: Dion (Coleen) Spencer, Todd Spencer, Stacey (Tim) Nybeck, Kristin Strauss, and Shelley (Bryan) Spence. Nine great-grandchildren: Levi (Lindsey) Spencer, Katie Spencer, Nathan (Aarika) Nybeck, Caleb Nybeck, Tyler Strauss, Nicholas Strauss, Brooke Spence, Chloe Spence and Brice Spence. And seven great-great-grandchildren: Olivia, Wyatt, Lola, Travis, Sophie, Myla, and Tobias.
In addition to her parents and four siblings, Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Ralph H. Koder on October 26, 2014, and son-in-law, Robert C. “Bob” Spencer on September 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda, PA on Friday, January 7, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Dodd of the Evergreen Christian Church officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
