Shirley M. Spencer, 83, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Shirley Mae was born Aug. 20, 1936 in Milan, Pennsylvania, to the late Donald and Lenora (Woodward) Spencer. She attended Troy School and was a graduate of the class of 1954, graduating in the top of her class. In earlier years, Shirley was employed by American Silk Label for 25 years and later served as a caregiver at Martha Lloyd in Troy. There, she enjoyed caring for the residents that she had the pleasure of working with until retiring in 2018, at the age of 81.
Shirley was a passionate and talented seamstress. She made many clothes for herself and daughter, including her daughter’s prom dress that was made with much love and care. Shirley was an avid reader and loved going to yard sales, especially with her family. She will be remembered for the love she shared for all God’s animals. Shirley was a member of Victory Church in Troy.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Spencer of Canton; and sisters, Doris Fogelman of Williamsport, Barbara Spencer and Susan Spencer both of Troy.
Surviving are a daughter, Shari (John) Coxhead of Troy; grandchildren, Kristina (Matt) Williams of Leroy and David (Nicole) Coxhead of Roaring Branch; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Corbin Coxhead of Roaring Branch, which she loved dearly; a sister, Norma Perry of Elmira; brothers, Donald (Velma) Spencer of Wellsboro and Robert (Sandi) Spencer of Blossburg; and a sister-in-law, Mary Spencer of Canton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Shirley’s wishes there will be no services. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pennsylvania, is assisting family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Shirley M. Spencer’s name may be directed to the Allen F. Pierce Library, 34 Fenner Ave., Troy, PA 16947 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
