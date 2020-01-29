Shirley Yeagle Kelly, 87, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve at the Fraser Center, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She was the loving wife of Dr. Michael L. Kelly. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together before her passing.
Born in Rome, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jake Yeagle and the late Ethel (Meckes) Yeagle. She was a graduate of Rome High School, East Stroudsburg State Teacher’s College and obtained a Master’s Degree from Marywood College. Mrs. Kelly taught at Northeast Bradford School District, Mountain View School District, and was a faculty member at Marywood University. After leaving Marywood, Shirley and her husband owned and operated Kelly Antiques in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, prior to relocating to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She enjoyed decorating, traveling out west, and antiquing.
She will be remembered by all of us as an accomplished woman, and a dedicated wife and mother and will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Michael; a brother, Bruce Yeagle and his wife, Lois, of Windham Center, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Kim Ballman and her husband, Steve of Annapolis, Maryland, Colleen Kelly of Kernersville, North Carolina, Kate Cody and her husband, Mike of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; two sons, Kevin Kelly and his wife, Pat of Garden City, New York and Chris Kelly of Swiftwater, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, Bridget Duffie, Jill Harrill, Marshall Cody, Christopher Kelly, Michael Kelly, Peter Kelly, Alex Kelly, Billy Dunlap, Emily Hill, Anna Kelly and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Yeagle Chaffee.
Private services will be held by the family, Islandfuneralhome.com.
