Sidney C. Blemle, age 75, of Camptown, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021.
Sidney was born on May 10, 1945 in Wilmot Township. He was the son of the late Douglas and Marion Norconk Blemle. Sid was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1963. While in high school, Sid was the school record holder in the pole vault for many years, he also ran many of the short distant races in his bare feet, getting the nick name of “Crazy Legs”.
He was employed with GTE/Sylvania for 37.5 years, as a group leader. On his days off and on weekends, Sidney along with his brothers Paul and Carl and later his son Brooks did many carpentry jobs, in the Wyalusing, Dushore, Towanda and surrounding areas. Sid enjoyed playing softball and did so for many years, playing for Steele’s, of Wyalusing, Maloney’s of Towanda, and the Wyalusing Hotel. Sid also bowled for many years, at the lanes in Wyalusing, Towanda, and Ulster. He was also an RTL softball coach. He was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman. He especially loved hunting and fishing with his two sons, Brett and Brooks. Sid truly enjoyed spending time with his family which often involved watching the Yankees, Giants, Penn St. football, and North Carolina basketball games. Sid took great pride in his very large garden, in which he and his wife enjoyed canning their garden bounty, and was very meticulous about his landscaping around his home and lawn.
Sidney is survived by his wife, Kathy (Hartshaw), of 46 years, who he married on April 19, 1975, his daughters, Andrae and Wayne Cummiskey of Dushore, PA, Tawnya (John) Blemle of Towanda, PA, his sons, Brett and Cindy Blemle of Lincoln, Delaware, Brooks and Jill Blemle, of Wyalusing, PA. His sister, Kay and Walter (Jr.) Edsell of Camptown, PA, brother Carl and Carol Blemle of Gillett, PA, and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Marion Blemle, brother Paul Blemle, and mother-in-law Betty Barto Bates.
Funeral services will be held on Monday evening, March 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Camptown Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00PM until the time of the service. Wearing of face masks, and social distancing is required for those attending the calling hours and funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
