Sidney Lawrence Hatch, age 79, of Overton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Sid was born on Sept. 11, 1940, a son of the late Otis G. and Florence Ada Molyneux Hatch. He graduated from the Loyalsock Area High School in Estella, Pennsylvania, a member of the class of 1958. After High School, Sid honorably served in the Unites States Army from 1958 to 1962.
He married the former Janet Marshall of Dushore, Pennsylvania, on July 10, 1965, and they celebrated their 54th anniversary last year.
Sid began working for RCA in Lancaster as a computer programmer. He continued his education in Harrisburg for several years. He then worked for Sperry New Holland as a computer programmer until his retirement in 1998. After retiring they moved to the Cahill in Overton Township.
Sid was very active in the community; he served as president of the Sullivan County Fair Association, was vice-president of the Sullivan County Bow Festival, and was the Adjutant for A.J. Bird Memorial Post # 384 V.F.W. in New Albany. He was also a member of the McDermott Post #452 American Legion, Mildred, Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially golfing at the Eagles Mere Country Club. He also made his own maple syrup from his property. His greatest love and joy was his family, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his spouse, Janet M. Hatch, at home; daughter and son-in-law, Susanne Marie and John Ambrust II of Conway, South Carolina, son and daughter-in-law, James Lee and Heather Hatch of Tempe, Arizona; three grandchildren, Karli Marie Ambrust and Zack Piskurich of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, John Kyle Ambrust of Reinholds, Pennsylvania and Katy Marie Hatch of Tempe; great-grandchildren, Emerson Piskurich and Jack Piskurich; sister, Arlu Ross of Tucson, Arizona; two brothers, David (Doris) Hatch of Overton, Robert (Virginia) Hatch of Willow Street, Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice (Jack) Walsh of Overton. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Millview Wesleyan Church, with the Rev. William J. Hargenrader, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow with graveside military services accorded in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Overton, with the U.S. Army Honors Detail.
Memorial contributions in his memory, may be sent to the Sullivan County Fair Association, c/o Deveron Wilcox, PO Box 122, Forksville, PA 18616.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.