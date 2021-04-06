Sierra Fawn Eby was born on March 30, 2021 and peacefully went to be with Jesus, April 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Loved beyond words, she will be greatly missed by her parents, Arvid and Lashonda Eby and big brother, DeSean, and big sister, Shaylia.
Also greatly missed by her maternal grandparents, Arvin and Sue Ellen Strite of Clearville, Pennsylvania and paternal grandparents, Lewin and Jeanine Eby of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.
Funeral service by the Towanda Creek Mennonite Church will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the North Street Community Church, 177 North Street, Canton, PA.
A viewing will follow the service from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All are invited to attend.
