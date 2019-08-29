Mr. Silvio Anthony “Joe” D’Onofrio, age 89, of Overton Township, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Joe as he was commonly called by his family and friends was born on Friday, Jan. 24, 1930, at home in Jenkintown, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Carmine and Giovina Andreacola D’Onofrio.
He graduated from the Jenkintown High School a member of the class of 1948. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps in 1948-1949 and was called back during the Korean conflict and was discharged in 1952 attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Joe married the former Naomi Cole of Piney Green, North Carolina on Dec. 29, 1951. They had met each other at a record shop months earlier.
He worked as the General Manager of S&L Industries in Warrington for several years. He then formed his own company, Donco Industries, which was a commercial Engraving Company in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
He was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, Pennsylvania.
In 1999 Joe and his wife Naomi retired and moved to the beautiful hills of Overton Township in Bradford County, where Joe was able to fully enjoy the great outdoors.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and woodworking. Joe was his happiest when he was enjoying anything in the outdoors. Joe and Naomi also enjoyed going on bus tours.
Surviving are wife, Naomi who is currently a resident at the Guthrie Skilled Nursing Unit in Towanda; son, Phillip A. D’Onofrio, Souderton, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Arthur R. Hayden, Cape May, New Jersey; grandchildren, Brad Hayden, Stephanie (Geoff) Hayden, Robert Hayden, Jennifer (Justin) D’Onofrio; great-grandchildren, Mya, Geoffrey, Hayden, Myles; sister, Marie Rose Milardo, Warminster, Pennsylvania.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father Carmine D’Onofrio on April 24, 1986, and his mother, Giovina D’Onofrio on Oct. 18, 1991, and by his sister, Alberina “Betty” M. Taddei on Sept. 30, 1966, and also by a brother-in-law, Robert Frederick Milardo on Dec. 26, 2018.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 605 West Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 W Cheltenham Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19150.
Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. until the start of Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019, at the church.
Graveside Military Honors will be accorded by members of the United States Marine Honor’s Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Joe D’Onofrio.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
