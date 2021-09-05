Sophia Jane Nagle Androwski, 66, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Aug. 23, 2021.
She was born Aug. 21, 1955, in Sayre, PA the daughter of Herbert and Norma Nagle. Sophia was a graduate of Athens Area High School and Central City Business Institute, Syracuse, NY. She was employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for many years and with MBCI in Mississippi.
Sophia enjoyed cooking, crafting, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends. Sophia is survived by her husband, Albert Androwski, sister, Kay (Keith) Seymour of Lowman, NY, brothers, Carl (Nanci) Nagle of Buffalo, NY, Tim Nagle and friend Karen of Towanda, PA, sister-in-law, Rosalee and Joe of Florida, brother-in-law, Joey of Florida, and special friends, Dixie Litzinger, Barbara Stockwell, Linda Garnett, and Lynn Polchert. Sophia was predeceased by her Dad, Herbert in 2005, Mom, Norma C. Chapman in 1982, and nephews, Bobby Nagle in 1978 and Christopher Harrington in 2014.
Abiding with Sophia’s request, there will be no services.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
